Belong Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Shares Down 0.8%

Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 43,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belong Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000.

