Belt Finance (BELT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $691,136.00

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00006941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $31.53 million and approximately $691,136.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.47 or 0.08166603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,775.69 or 0.99996257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,313,977 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.