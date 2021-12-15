Ben Thompson Acquires 24 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.25) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($413.90).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.62), for a total value of £733,150 ($968,878.02).

LON MAB1 traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,305 ($17.25). 2,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,325.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,305.32. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 762 ($10.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £694.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

