Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:BHE opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

