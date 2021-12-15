Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,813 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,572,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

