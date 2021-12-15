BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.10% of BHP Group worth $1,178,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

