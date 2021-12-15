BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,728 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE BHP opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

