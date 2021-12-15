BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,550 shares of company stock worth $9,084,115. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

