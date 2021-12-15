Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Acquires $56,016.00 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $56,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,260 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.95 per share, with a total value of $363,747.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 26,706 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $3,898,541.88.

Shares of Biglari stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $188.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average of $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $325.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Biglari by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Biglari by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

