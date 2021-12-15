Binance Coin Price Hits $532.15 (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $88.76 billion and $2.03 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $532.15 or 0.01091324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
