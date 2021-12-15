BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.98

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 177807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.