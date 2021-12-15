Bistroo (BIST) Price Reaches $0.0978 on Exchanges

Bistroo (CURRENCY:BIST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $15,206.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.73 or 0.08146300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00077193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.94 or 0.99796331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

Bistroo Coin Trading

