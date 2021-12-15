BitBall (BTB) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $383,247.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,454.84 or 0.99359371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00045445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00032341 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.88 or 0.01027084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

