BitBall Market Capitalization Hits $3.63 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $368,550.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,744.74 or 0.99104666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.62 or 0.01130475 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

