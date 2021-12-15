Bitcoin Atom Trading 57.8% Higher Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $117.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

