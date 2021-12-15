Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $239.89 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $239.89 million and $1.69 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

