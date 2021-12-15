Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Tops $15.68 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $42.19 or 0.00086515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $738.93 million and $15.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00324517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00140589 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

