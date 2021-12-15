BitCore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $334,660.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $334,660.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,735.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.11 or 0.08232390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00313266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.00911631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00073440 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00384191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00260195 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

