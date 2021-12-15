BitTorrent Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $371.30 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00125706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009120 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005310 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002022 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

