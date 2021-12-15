BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5,171.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $902.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $917.20 and a 200 day moving average of $898.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.