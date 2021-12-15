BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $41.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

TCPC stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $799.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

