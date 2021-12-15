Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

