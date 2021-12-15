Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years.

BSL opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

