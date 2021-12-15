Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

Shares of BGB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 160,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

