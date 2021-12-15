Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

