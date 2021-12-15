Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) Insider Sells £495,051.75 in Stock

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) insider Matt Jones sold 203,725 shares of Blancco Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £495,051.75 ($654,224.59).
Blancco Technology Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 634,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,950. Blancco Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.39 million and a PE ratio of 109.55.
Blancco Technology Group Company Profile
