Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) Insider Sells £495,051.75 in Stock

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) insider Matt Jones sold 203,725 shares of Blancco Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £495,051.75 ($654,224.59).

Blancco Technology Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.17). The stock had a trading volume of 634,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,950. Blancco Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.39 million and a PE ratio of 109.55.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

