Blank Wallet Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $921,714.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

