Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) Shares Down 1.5%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAU) shares dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 4,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 58,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000.

