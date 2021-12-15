BlueCoin (BLU) Market Cap Reaches $553,806.32

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One BlueCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueCoin has a market capitalization of $553,806.32 and $5.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlueCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlueCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00269050 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008340 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003089 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BlueCoin Coin Profile

BlueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlueCoin is bluecoin.org . The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

BlueCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.