BlueCoin Price Reaches $0.0010 (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One BlueCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlueCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $560,942.25 and $5.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00272017 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About BlueCoin

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The Reddit community for BlueCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BlueCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlueCoin’s official website is bluecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueCoin (BLU) is a scrypt altcoin that is starts with a PoW phase lasting 100 days – and then switches to Proof of Stake. The block time is 90 seconds and the difficulty retargets every block. The coin is based on Scrypt and the PoS interest rate is set to 3%. There was a 3% premine for bugs, bountie and further development. “

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.