BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. Sells 500 Shares

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BOKF stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,828. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

