BOMB Price Reaches $1.37 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00002793 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.22 million and $308,400.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,567.01 or 0.99227661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $500.27 or 0.01022112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,486 coins and its circulating supply is 895,698 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.