Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 35.2% Lower This Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and $1.52 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00199911 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

