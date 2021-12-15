boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.86

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of boohoo group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from 415.00 to 395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.