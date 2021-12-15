Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $84,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock traded down $21.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,309. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,376.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,300.96.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.