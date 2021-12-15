BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BOQI International Medical stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. BOQI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BOQI International Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

