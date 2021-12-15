Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2454 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BSDGY opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. Bosideng International has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

Separately, CLSA started coverage on Bosideng International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

