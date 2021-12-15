Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $828.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will announce $828.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $851.01 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.