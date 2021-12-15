Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $18.97. Braskem shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 5,035 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Grupo Santander cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Santander restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

