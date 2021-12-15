Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 492 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,057. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.