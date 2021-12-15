Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,819. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

