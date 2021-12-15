Bray Capital Advisors Takes $1.86 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

