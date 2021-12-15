Bridge Mutual Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.87 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $285,590.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.13 or 0.07847967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.48 or 1.00021581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

