Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the November 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BLIN opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

