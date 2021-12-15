Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

