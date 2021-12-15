Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BRLT opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

