Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Sells 28,050 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.88), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($333,248.98).

On Friday, December 3rd, Simon Litherland bought 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £133.65 ($176.62).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 923.50 ($12.20) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 896.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 936.12. The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. Britvic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($12.95) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.21) to GBX 1,120 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 870 ($11.50) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 935 ($12.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 996.88 ($13.17).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

