Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $614.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.99 and a 1-year high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

