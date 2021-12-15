Brokerages Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.41. 222,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,196. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.27%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

