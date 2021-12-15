Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $54.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.22 million to $55.01 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $54.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.09 million to $212.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $221.33 million, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $222.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

AINV stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

